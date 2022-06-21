This May 2022 photo provided by Pfizer shows production of the Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 in Puurs, Belgium. (Pfizer via AP)

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Reno County Health Department is getting doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination for children ages 6 months and older. It has appointments available starting early next week.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced Monday that it would follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation that all children 6 months through 5 years of age should receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisers have determined that the vaccine’s benefit outweighs the risks and that the vaccine has been “well-tolerated” among the children who received it in clinical trials.

The Reno County Health Department said all children, including those who already had COVID-19, should get vaccinated.

The Moderna vaccine for children aged 6 months to 5 years is a two-dose series separated by four to eight weeks.

The Reno County Health Department is administering vaccines during its regular operating hours. Walk-ins are accepted for ages 12 and over, but appointments are required for children 11 years or younger. Call 620-694-2900 and select option 6 for scheduling. The vaccine is free to any Reno County resident, regardless of citizenship status or insurance.

The health department is open Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday from

9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Visit www.vaccines.gov to find a complete list of locations and availability.