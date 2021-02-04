Click here for coronavirus updates

Reno County vaccine clinic for Friday full

Coronavirus in Kansas

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The vaccination clinic scheduled for Friday, February 5 at the Hutchinson Sports Arena is now full.

The health department said 800 appointments have been scheduled with a focus on 65 and over with increased risk factors.

If you have already pre-registered for the vaccine, there is no need to register again. You will still be in the system for future clinics. The vaccination site will not be accepting walk-ins.

The Reno County Health Department will continue to work with their medical collaborative, focusing on phase 2 as more vaccine becomes available later in February.

For information on the vaccine or to pre-register, visit the Reno County website or call 844-834-3657.

For assistance getting to the vaccination clinic and returning home, please contact RCAT at
620-694-2913.

