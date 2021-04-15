Click here for coronavirus updates

Reno County will take walk-ins for COVID vaccine starting Monday

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Reno County Health Department

Reno County Health Department (KSN News)

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Reno County Health Department says that it will accept walk-ins for the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday with no appointment necessary.

As of April 19, Reno County residents can just show up at the health department, 209 W. 2nd in Hutchinson and request a shot. If you would prefer to schedule an appointment, call 620-694-2900.

“As there are so many other locations administering the vaccine now, we believe we can efficiently manage the walk-in demand at the Health Department,” said Reno County Health Department Director Karla Nichols in a statement.

The department is open Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Staff will administer Moderna vaccine for anyone over the age of 18. It is free to Reno County residents, regardless of citizenship status or insurance.

The last large clinic at the Sports Arena is scheduled for this Friday, April 16. Second doses will be given to those who received their first dose there on March 15.

The health department says nearly a third of Reno County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

