Rep. Jake LaTurner tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas’ newly elected representative has tested positive for COVID-19.

Republican Rep. Jake LaTurner made the announcement on Twitter early Thursday morning. He said he was tested for COVID-19 because of travel guidelines and that he is not experiencing any symptoms.

LaTurner on Wednesday voted on the Arizona objection to the Electoral College proceedings, but he did not return to the House floor after.

LaTurner said he is currently quarantining and will not return to the floor “until he is cleared to do so.”

LaTurner represents the state’s 2nd congressional district.

