Rep. Roger Marshall receives coronavirus vaccine

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Rep. Roger Marshall received round one of the COVID-19 vaccine this weekend.

“As a physician, I remain committed to ensuring access for those who want and need this vaccine,” said Rep. Marshall. “I commend President Trump for prioritizing vaccine development and am grateful for all the top-notch researchers and scientists who have worked feverishly behind the scenes to get this vaccine safely and quickly into the arms of the American people. It is because of their diligence that I remain confident we will defeat this virus and return to life as normal very soon.”

The Office of the Attending Physician is distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to members of Congress, the Supreme Court, and executive branch agencies in order to meet long-standing requirements for continuity of government operations.