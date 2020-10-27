Resident, who tested positive for COVID-19, dies at Hutchinson Correction Facility

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A Hutchinson Correctional Facility resident who died Tuesday, Oct. 27 had tested positive for COVID-19, the Kansas Department of Corrections reported Tuesday. This is the seventh resident death related to COVID-19.

KDOC said the resident tested positive for the virus on Oct. 13 and was transferred to the hospital on Oct. 16. The resident’s family has asked that his name not be released. He was a 66-year old white male with underlying medical concerns that contributed to his condition.

The resident was serving an indeterminate life sentence for aggravated sodomy. He had been imprisoned with the Kansas Department of Corrections since August 1988.

For the latest updates on COVID-19 cases in Kansas, click here.

