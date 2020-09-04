GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — The Barton County Health Department says people who visited Maria’s Mexican Grill in Great Bend last week may have been exposed to COVID-19.
The health department says a person who was at the restaurant on Monday, Aug. 24, Tuesday, Aug. 25, and Wednesday, Aug. 26, has tested positive for the coronavirus.
People who were at the restaurant on those days should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days.
Symptoms include:
- Fever
- Cough
- Chills
- Muscle pain
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
- Fatigue
- Diarrhea
- Shortness of breath/difficulty breathing
If symptoms develop, the health department says to stay home and contact your healthcare provider for guidance on testing..
In an emergency, call 911 and notify first responders that you were potentially exposed to COVID-19 and, if possible, wear a face mask before they arrive.
LATEST STORIES:
- Man dies in crash near Stockton
- KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Approaching fall season brings pollen with it
- Judge sentences Ellsworth man in child sex crimes case
- Restaurant customers may have been exposed to coronavirus
- 11-year-old suspended for handling Airsoft gun during online school session