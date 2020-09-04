Restaurant customers may have been exposed to coronavirus

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — The Barton County Health Department says people who visited Maria’s Mexican Grill in Great Bend last week may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The health department says a person who was at the restaurant on Monday, Aug. 24, Tuesday, Aug. 25, and Wednesday, Aug. 26, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

People who were at the restaurant on those days should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days.

Symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Chills

Muscle pain

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Fatigue

Diarrhea

Shortness of breath/difficulty breathing

If symptoms develop, the health department says to stay home and contact your healthcare provider for guidance on testing..

In an emergency, call 911 and notify first responders that you were potentially exposed to COVID-19 and, if possible, wear a face mask before they arrive.

