Rice County man and infant latest coronavirus cases

LYONS, Kan. (KSNW) – The Rice County Health Department announced new cases of coronavirus in that county.

The new cases involve a man in his 20s and an infant. Neither is hospitalized. The cases have close contacts. The department said they will be monitoring the contacts for fever and respiratory symptoms. No further information on the patients will be released.

Rice County calls the case a cluster, meaning that the cases and exposures are linked to one another.

The county says Rice County District Hospital has prepared their staff with PPE, protocals and isolation rooms to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

