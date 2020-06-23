Riley County issues new health order following a rise in coronavirus cases

MANHATTAN, Kan (KSNT) – The Riley County Health Department issued a new health order on Tuesday morning following a rise in cases over the past week.

Local Health Order No. 13 has the following changes

Reduces mass gatherings to 50 people.

Restaurants and bars can only operate at 75% capacity.

Restaurants and bars must screen their employees.

“The data for our community indicates the need for more restrictions,” said health officer Julie Gibbs. “We will take steps to protect public safety and prevent the healthcare system from being overwhelmed. If these measures are not successful, additional restrictions may be necessary.”

The Riley County Health Department also encourages people to continue social distancing practices and to wear masks in areas where social distancing may be a challenge such as retail stores.

