Rise in COVID-19 cases in southwest Kansas connected to meatpacking plants

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Southwest Kansas coronavirus cases continue to see a rise, the biggest jump in the state in recent days is in Ford County.

Health officials said there has been a jump of nearly 100 since Friday in Ford County.

More testing means more cases and southwest Kansas has seen those numbers go up significantly in the last few days. It has many concerned about the reason for the spread.

Governor Laura Kelly has said some of the recent cases are connected to meatpacking plants in southwest Kansas and together, the plants’ process up to 25% of the nation’s supply of beef.

Both Finney and Seward County have set up off-site testing centers to test more people. This weekend’s delivery of personal protective equipment and tests from the federal government will go to those counties, along with Ford County.

All three counties have major meat packing plants and each have had employees test positive.

Seward County said the uptick in numbers is due to the number of essential workers that live in southwest Kansas.

“We simply have a lot of people who work at those organizations, so while we might have several people from national beef who test positive, a lot of those contact investigations so far, aren’t showing that those people are working in close proximity to each other at those facilities,” said Seward County PIO Eli Svaty.

The CDC says there is no evidence that the virus can spread through food packaging.

Kansas Agriculture Secretary said they are working to make sure the plants can stay open.

“I’ve actually had conversations almost daily here for the last 30 days with these entities trying to make sure we keep them operating,” said Ag Secretary Mike Beam.

Beam said while there have been some distributions challenges, they are not resulting in a shortage of food challenges and no widespread shortages.

