Riverfest to make an announcement today at noon

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Festivals Inc. will make an announcement about this year’s Riverfest on Facebook live at noon today. This year’s festival is scheduled for May 29 to June 6.

The festival had announced its entertainment acts including Shaggy and De la Soul several weeks ago. Retired banker Clay Bastian was selected as this year’s Windwagon Smith earlier in March.

Several weeks ago, organizers said Riverfest was not canceled at that time and were monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak closely. KSN News and KSN.com will bring you an update later as we learn more.

