Robert J. Dole VA treats COVID-19 patient, won’t host Veteran Town Hall

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center says it will not host the Veterans Town Hall while they work to treat a patient with Covid-19.

The VA is working with The University of Kansas medical staff to treat a patient from Johnson County. The Medical Center says it has been working from the very beginning of this situation to keep staff, Veterans and visitors safe.

The Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center says it has not previously encountered anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19. The facility says it is following CDC guidelines for intake precautions.

While the Department of Health and Human Services is leading the federal government’s COVID-19 response efforts, The Dole VA Center says it is monitoring the situation through its Emergency Management Coordination Cell and collaborating with public health officials from HHS and the Centers for Disease Control.

