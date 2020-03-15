UPDATE: Robert J. Dole VA won’t host Veteran Town Hall, concerned for Covid-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center says it will not host the Veterans Town Hall out of concern for Covid-19 and large gatherings.

The VA says it decided to er on the side of caution after confirmation The University of Kansas medical staff began to treat a patient from Johnson County, positive with the coronavirus and saw how rapid the virus was being spread. The Medical Center says it has been working from the very beginning of this situation to keep staff, Veterans and visitors safe.

The Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center says it has not previously encountered anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19. The facility says it is following CDC guidelines for intake precautions.

While the Department of Health and Human Services is leading the federal government’s COVID-19 response efforts, The Dole VA Center says it is monitoring the situation through its Emergency Management Coordination Cell and collaborating with public health officials from HHS and the Centers for Disease Control.

*Correction: An earlier version of this story stated The Dole VA Medical Center would not host Veterans Town Hall because it was working with KU Medical Staff to treat a patient with Covid-19. The Dole VA reached out to clarify they have yet to encounter anyone to their knowledge who has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not host the Veterans Town Hall to further protect Veterans, their families and staff.

