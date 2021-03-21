Rollout moves forward: Cleaning companies eligible for vaccine

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The next phase of the coronavirus vaccine rollout begins this week. It includes Kansans in phases three and four, that’s people who can’t work remotely and people with underlying health conditions.

In the last year, many people have seen cleaning companies and their workers as heroes, but they’re just now getting access to the vaccine. That includes Francina LaFever, an employee at Solid Rock Companies. LaFever and her coworkers have been working non-stop to keep other jobs safe and clean. While she says housekeepers should have been closer to the front of the line, she’s just glad their time has come.

“I think we should have been considered essential workers from the start. People that are in our industry are behind the scenes a lot and we don’t get the credit,” said Francina LaFever, Solid Rock Companies employee.

LaFever suggests those working in the cleaning field make an appointment as soon as they can.

