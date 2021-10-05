Rural areas see rise in vaccinations, Kansas health officials say

TOPEKA (KSNT) — More people are getting vaccinated in rural areas, according to Kansas health officials.

Ashley Goss, Kansas’ Deputy Secretary of Public Health, told Kansas Capitol Bureau that there’s been a 4% increase in vaccinations for Western parts of the state over the last month. That’s compared to a 3% increase across the entire state.

“I think the increase in information, just continuing to keep the information in front of those that are still unsure about the vaccine are readily available. Answering questions of concern that anyone may have is also super important,” Goss said.

This comes as other states have also seen an increase in people getting coronavirus vaccines in rural communities.

According to one analysis, “New vaccinations in rural America” in September reached their highest level in three months. Meanwhile, the rural death rate from COVID-19 climbed to “twice that of metropolitan areas.”

So far, 51.5% of Kansas’ total population is fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. For updates on state vaccination data, click here.