Rural grocery stores are seeing a boom in business amidst the pandemic

MINNEOLA, Kan. (KSNW) – The pandemic has changed the way some people buy groceries, many turning to smaller stores. Rural grocery stores are seeing a boom in business.

As big grocery chains increase restrictions, many locals in Minneola are turning to their Hometown Market. The store’s business is thriving.

“Our trucks have increased by over 50%. Every truck. Just because we’ve seen that much increase in the groceries going out,” said Hometown Market store manager, Tamie Kirk.

Not only is an increase in business pumping new life into this local store, it’s bringing some much-needed joy to the town of Minneola.

“I mean it’s local, it’s a small town, everybody here I pretty much know everybody here so that’s kind of nice,” said local wind energy technician, Robert Wimer.

After the pandemic ends and restrictions are lifted, Hometown Market’s manager, Kirk, hopes the ‘shop local’ trend will continue.

“We encourage everyone to please, please shop local because it does help everybody in the community,” said Kirk.

Shopping local has become the new, welcomed normal at several rural grocery stores. After speaking with other stores across the state, they all say they are grateful for the support the community has shown.

LATEST STORIES: