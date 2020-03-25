1  of  101
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Rural hospital implements changes after doctor is quarantined for COVID-19 concerns

by: Lindley Lund

WASHINGTON, Kan. (KSNT) – Washington County Hospital’s one of two doctors have been precautionarily self-quarantining for the past 14 days after a recent trip to Colorado, in a county that has had multiple cases of COVID-19. This has caused the staff to push back multiple appointments and surgeries.

Aldred Small, a patient of Washington County Hospital, was originally scheduled for knee replacement surgery on Tuesday. Now, it has been pushed back for at least 30 days.

“I’ll be walking and it kicks out. It hurts when I walk or put pressure on it,” Small said. “It’ll just kick out of socket or that’s what it feels like… and I’ll fall.”

This did happen, and Small ended up in the hospital anyway after falling and suffering from a minor concussion.

Despite this, Small said he understands why his surgery has been pushed back.

“I’d rather suffer a little and go awhile than I would be struck with the virus,” Small said.

Multiple Washington County Hospital patients’ surgeries or appointments have been pushed back due to Dr. David Hodgson’s quarantine. Hodgson works as the chief of medical staff for the hospital.

“I feel pretty guilty about being home and not working because I have not been sick, my wife’s not been sick, none of us who have went to Colorado have been ill,” Hodgson said.

This is not the only change the hospital has made to protect its staff and patients from the coronavirus.

Patients are currently only seen if they have symptoms for COVID-19, or if they are in an emergency situation.

The staff has also created a fever clinic, where patients who have a fever or other COVID-19 symptoms, can be seen during specific times.

Staff members have also started helping where needed, which can travel outside of their daily tasks.

Drenna Laflen, who typically works in the admissions department, has been helping with cleaning.

“Since we are a small hospital everybody pitches in where they need to,” Laflen said. “They’re all very, very good at that. It’s just teamwork.”

Hodgson plans to return to work on Wednesday, where he will begin seeing his patients once again.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

