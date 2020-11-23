Russell USD 407 to use a snow day due to the coronavirus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Russell USD 407 is notifying students and parents that it is having a significant issue with coronavirus exposure, especially at Russell High School and Russell Middle School.

It sent a message to parents on social media saying it is tracing exposure and diagnosis to school classrooms and activities.

The district will not have school Tuesday, Nov. 24. It is calling the day a “snow day,” but it is not because of snow.

“We need to absorb the illness that is already out there and reduce the risk to our immune systems and COVID’s impact to all. There will be no assigned remote classes,” said a USD 407 message on Facebook.

The district is asking everyone to practice “all the suggested opportunities to create safety at this time.”

The week of Nov. 30 is scheduled for students to return to the classroom. That could change based on coronavirus numbers for the remainder of this week.