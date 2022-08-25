SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The hospital in Salina has dropped another restriction that was in place during the coronavirus pandemic. It is now allowing children to visit.

Salina Regional Health Center (SRHC) had previously required all visitors to be age 12 or older. Effective immediately, there is no longer an age restriction to visit or accompany patients.

Hospital outpatients and SRHC-affiliated clinic patients can now have children with them when going to appointments. This includes emergency room patients and outpatients with appointments for surgery, lab, radiology, physical therapy, and other services and doctor’s visits.

There is still a limit of two visitors/assistants per patient. Visitors can alternate in and out of the facility throughout the day.

These are the visitor restrictions as posted on the SRHC website:

Inpatients: Two visitors at a time Visitors may only enter at the main entrance between 5 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends and holidays. Visitors are not allowed to access the main hospital through the emergency room entrance at any time. Visitors are welcome to stay as long as they like within routine hospital visiting hours. Visitors will be given an ID bracelet upon entry. COVID-19 patients may have limited visitations; contact infection control for restrictions.



Outpatients: Two visitors allowed

Emergency room: Two visitors allowed

Everyone will be screened upon entry

All visitors must wear masks, including in hallways, public areas and patient rooms.

Wash your hands before entering a patient room and before leaving the hospital.