Salina Regional Hospital modifies visitation guidelines due to increasing COVID-19 cases

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Salina Regional Health Center is modifying its COVID-19 visitor guidelines due to increasing COVID-19 cases in the community.
As of Tuesday, the hospital had 23 inpatients admitted with COVID-19. The Saline County Health Department’s most recent report also noted 299 active COVID-19 cases in the community.
All hospital outpatients and affiliated clinic patients will only be allowed to have one visitor/assistant accompany them for their appointments. It includes Emergency Department patients and outpatients with appointments for surgery, lab, radiology, physical therapy, and other services and doctor’s visits. Pediatric patients will continue to be allowed to have both parents/guardians accompany them for their appointments. Hospital outpatients and clinic patients had previously been allowed to have two visitors/assistants accompany them for appointments.
- At this time hospital inpatients are still allowed two visitors at a time. Inpatient visitors may only enter the hospital Main Entrance between the hours of 5 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on weekdays, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends and holidays.
- Visitors are not allowed to access the main hospital through the Emergency Department entrance at any time.
- Visitors are welcome to stay as long as they like within routine hospital visiting hours.
- Visitors will be screened for COVID-19 risk and given an ID bracelet upon entry.
- Visitors must be age 18 or older.
- Visitors will be asked to wear a mask throughout the visit including in hallways, public areas and the patient’s room.
- Visitors should remain in the patient’s room as much as possible.
- No visitors are permitted for patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19.