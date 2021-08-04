Salina Regional Hospital modifies visitation guidelines due to increasing COVID-19 cases

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Salina Regional Health Center is modifying its COVID-19 visitor guidelines due to increasing COVID-19 cases in the community.

As of Tuesday, the hospital had 23 inpatients admitted with COVID-19. The Saline County Health Department’s most recent report also noted 299 active COVID-19 cases in the community.

All hospital outpatients and affiliated clinic patients will only be allowed to have one visitor/assistant accompany them for their appointments. It includes Emergency Department patients and outpatients with appointments for surgery, lab, radiology, physical therapy, and other services and doctor’s visits. Pediatric patients will continue to be allowed to have both parents/guardians accompany them for their appointments. Hospital outpatients and clinic patients had previously been allowed to have two visitors/assistants accompany them for appointments.