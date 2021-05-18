Salina repeals mask ordinance at city commission meeting

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Salina City Commission on Monday voted 4-0 repealed the city’s mask ordinance. The city was one that still had an ordinance in place, according to KSAL News.

Normally to repeal an ordinance, it would take two meetings with a first and second reading of the ordinance. Commissioners decided to have the second reading on the same day. The repeal will not officially go into effect until it is published in the newspaper of record, the Salina Journal.

Last Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that people who are fully vaccinated do not have to wear masks outdoors and in most indoor settings. The new guidelines were adopted by Gov. Laura Kelly and were effective immediately. The guidelines say people who are not vaccinated should continue to wear masks indoors.

Health officials in Douglas and Wyandotte counties will meet with county commissions this week to discuss mask mandates.