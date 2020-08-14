Click here for coronavirus updates

Salina student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — A student-athlete at Salina Central High School has tested positive for the coronavirus.

KSAL.com says USD 305 Salina made the announcement Friday afternoon. Central High School is suspending the football and weightlifting programs.

This is the official statement from Salina Public Schools:

“On Friday, USD 305 learned that a student-athlete at Salina Central High School tested positive for COVID-19. The Saline County Health Department is working with USD 305 to identify close contacts. The Saline County Health Department will notify contacts.

In response to the positive test, football and weightlifting programming at Central High School have been suspended. Athletic areas and equipment will be sanitized.

Safety precautions, including temperature checks, social distancing, masking, heightened sanitization, and frequent handwashing have been part of regular practice. “Our goal is to ensure the safest environment possible for our students and staff. We know the importance of continuing to practice safety precautions that have been identified to control the spread of COVID-19,” (USD 305 Superintendent Linn) Exline said.

“We will work with the Saline County Health Department in determining when our programming may resume,” Exline said. The school will notify student athletes and parents when a date is identified. USD 305 begins classes on August 31. Central High School’s first football game is scheduled for September 4.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories