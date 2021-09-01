Salina’s Stiefel Theatre will require negative COVID-19 test or vaccination proof

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Stiefel Theatre in Salina will start requiring concertgoers and visitors to have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of attending a show. The theatre will also accept proof of full vaccination for entry to a show.

In a Facebook post, the Stiefel says some artists are making the requirements mandatory after a dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases. As a result, the Stiefel is making it mandatory starting Oct. 1.

Those who buy tickets will get an email about the new requirements. The theatre hopes to have rapid tests for sale at the box office, 151 Santa Fe.





“Tests will have to be taken on-site and a Stiefel staff person will provide confirmation of the results and provide a negative test verification for entry into the show,” the Facebook message says.

There are other testing sites in Salina. Visit VaccinateSalineCountyKS.com for the list of locations.

Stiefel says the policy will remain in effect until COVID-19 subsides.

We have always made safety a top priority at the Stiefel. We have no choice at this point. Thank you for your understanding” Facebook.com/StiefelTheatre

Some of the shows at the Stiefel Theatre in October include Collective Soul, Josh Turner, the Salina Symphony presents Musical Landscapes, Larry Fleet, and Red, White & Brews.