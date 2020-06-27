Saline County advises residents to quarantine after possible exposure during recent soccer game

SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Saline County Health Department is asking residents to quarantine after possible COVID-19 exposure at a soccer game in Saline County Monday, June 22.
Health officials say the soccer game happened at Sunset Park located at 700 Sunset Dr. Salina, Kansas. They say at least one symptomatic person participated in that game and potentially exposed others to COVID-19. This game took place between 7:30 pm and 9:30 pm.
Officials say since this was not an organized game, there’s no roster of the total number of people in attendance. They ask anyone who went to the game quarantine themselves, as well as monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and call the Saline County Health Department at 785-826-6600.
Symptoms can range from mild to severe illness and appear 2-14 days after you are exposed.
Symptoms can include the following:
- Cough
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
- Fever
- Muscle pain
- Chills
- Shortness of Breath or difficulty breathing
