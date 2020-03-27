Reno, Saline, McPherson, and Rooks Counties issuing ‘stay at home’ orders

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Reno County, Saline County, McPherson County, and Rooks County issued stay at home orders Friday starting and ending on various dates.

For Reno County, the stay at home order is effective for 16 days, from the March 30 start date, until April 14, 2020. For more information, click here.

For Saline County, the stay at home order is effective for 30 days, from the March 30 start date, until April 29, 2020. For more information, click here.

For McPherson County, the stay at home order is effective for 30 days, from the March 27 start date, until April 25, 2020. For more information, click here.

For Rooks County, the stay at home order is effective for 30 days, from the March 28 start date, until April 28, 202o. For more information, click here.

