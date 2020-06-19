Saline County in phasing out stage of reopening plan

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Saline County is now in the phase out stage of their reopening plan.
Saline County Health Officer Jason Tiller issued the order, which went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday.
Guidance under the Phase Out order include:
Guidance For Mass Gatherings
- No restrictions on mass gatherings.
- It is strongly recommended that mass gatherings of all sizes follow social distancing guidelines to the extent possible.
Guidance for Individuals
- Individuals are strongly encouraged to wear cloth masks in public settings as appropriate and especially when using mass transit. Employees should follow industry-specific guidance on mask use in workplaces.
- When in public ( e.g. parks, outdoor recreation areas, shopping areas) all individuals (not including individuals who reside together) should maintain a 6-foot distance from others with only infrequent or incidental moments of closer proximity.
- Avoid socializing in person with groups indoors that do not allow for a physical distance of 6-feet or more between individuals or groups with only infrequent or incidental moments of closer proximity (e.g., receptions, trade shows).
- All high-risk or vulnerable individuals should continue to exercise caution when leaving their residence.
- Non-essential travel may resume but should adhere to CDC and KDHE guidelines regarding isolation or quarantine following travel to high-risk areas.
Guidance for Employers/Businesses:
- On-site staffing is unrestricted.
- Avoid, if possible, gatherings of employees in groups where 6-foot distances between individuals cannot be maintained except for infrequent or incidental moments of closer proximity.
- Attempts should be made to maintain social distancing between employees or use other protective measures as required according to industry-specific guidelines.
- Any employees exhibiting symptoms should be required to stay at home and asked to call their health care provider.
- Non-essential travel may resume but should adhere to CDC and KDHE guidelines regarding isolation or quarantine following travel to high-risk areas.
- Strongly consider special accommodations for personnel who are members of a vulnerable population.
