Saline County reports 1 death from COVID-19 over the weekend, 168 active cases

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Saline County Health Department said there are 26 new positive COVID-19 cases that have been identified since the Friday, July 10. Over the weekend, there was an additional death.
The total for the county is now 241, with 168 cases that are actively being monitored by the department, 70 that have recovered, and three have died.
According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 20,058 cases and 288 deaths statewide.
The health department said there is significant community spread and multiple exposures. Saline County said the cases are related to other positive cases, travel, family gatherings, funerals, and weddings.
Health department recommendations to slow the spread:
- Stay home if you’re sick
- Wear masks in public settings
- Maximize physical distance (6 feet or more) in public settings
- Avoid socializing with large groups
- High-risk individuals should only leave the house for essential needs
- Wash your hands frequently
LATEST STORIES:
- Here’s how to file for a tax extension
- Harvey County confirms COVID-19 death, 14 new cases
- China sanctions Cruz, Rubio, Smith, Brownback for criticism
- With Redskins name change, some are calling for the Chiefs to do the same
- Kansas wheat harvest nears completion, well ahead of average