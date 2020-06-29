Click here for coronavirus updates

Saline County Sheriff says positive inmate tests positive for COVID-19 in jail

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
Saline County Sheriff.jpg

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – A woman who is an inmate at the Saline County Jail and awaiting transport to the Kansas Department of Corrections has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Saline County Sheriff says the woman is asymptomatic and had been housed in the general population since early June. The sheriff’s office is working with the Saline County Health Department and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Until further notice, the jail is suspending fingerprinting and outside activities involving traffic into the jail.

Video visitation is still available from home. If you have questions about video visitation, please contact Securus customer service at 1-800-844-6591.

Deposits can be made to an inmates account on-line. If you have questions concerning making a deposit on an inmate account please contact 1-866-345-1884.

Arrangements for bonding will be by appointment only by calling the jail at (785) 826-6503.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather