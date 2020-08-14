Saliva testing to lead to rapid results in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Right now, it takes several days for COVID-19 test results to come back, but Sedgwick County is hoping a new partnership will speed that up and possibly within 24 hours.

“We can identify people quicker, easier, and get the information back to them immediately,” said Sedgwick County Commissioner David Dennis.

In the next few weeks, a company in Lenexa will handle Sedgwick County’s tests. It’s a move that will allow the county to test more people. It will also open up a testing method that uses saliva.

“It’s non-invasive and the ability to get it done in vast numbers is very easy,” said Dennis.

Wichita State is also playing a role in a possible partnership. The university is building a lab that could be ready by October.

Tonya Witherspoon said the lab will be run by professors, graduate students and robotic systems.

“It takes out the human error because we will be having robots do quite a bit of the work, we’ll have less contamination for our healthcare workers that are working as well,” said WSU Industry Engagement Associate Vice President Tonya Witherspoon.

For this to happen, the county gave WSU $1.3 million with 5 million more to follow from federal funds.

When the lab is complete, WSU hopes to run 1,200 tests a day to start.

“Kids can just be spitting into these cups, being tested as often as it needs so that those kids could all be in school so their parents can all go to work you know and the economy can get back to where we need to be,” said Witherspoon.

David Dennis said they will need to finalize the paperwork, find testers and contact tracers before any plans are finalized, but hoped to have everything ready in the next month.

LATEST STORIES: