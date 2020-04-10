Saving stimulus dollars

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Some people will start seeing a stimulus check in their bank accounts soon, but one financial planner says that’s exactly where it needs to stay.

Financial Benefits Inc. Owner and Certified Financial Planner Richard Stumpf says being extremely conservative with that stimulus money is the only smart thing to do.

Stumpf said this is not a short term situation, and even if they found a cure for coronavirus today, it would still take time for the economy to be back up and running again smoothly.

He said for those who are out of work, it’s important they do not splurge on unnecessary things.

“So much more important to use it for the basic necessities, until you know you are back out of all of this, until the job has started back up again, and your paycheck has started back up again,”

Certified Financial Planner Richard Stumpf said.

He said more money in more pockets will help the overall picture, but says the economy is built one person at a time.

“What someone else can afford, you may not be able to afford, so each one of us individually has to decide, but again the bottom line is, this is a rainy day fund,” Stumpf said. “The storm clouds are overhead and it is raining, and you need to be smart with how you spend these dollars.”

Stumpf said it is extremely hard to judge how long all of this will last.

“Even if we come up with a cure right away for the virus, it is going to take a while for the economy to get back up and running again,” Stumpf said.

LATEST STORIES: