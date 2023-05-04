WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Someone is using a COVID-19 test scam to make money off Kansas Medicare recipient accounts. Some victims are even getting COVID-19 tests mailed to them that they never ordered.

The scam has been around since at least last August, but some Kansans are just now experiencing it.

The Riley County Health Department posted a message about it on Facebook Thursday.

According to them, the scammers target Medicare recipients with a fake offer to get “free COVID tests.” Officials say the scammers call, run websites, and have ads that try to convince people to give their Medicare information.

“But if you give them your information, they’ll bill fraudulent charges to Medicare,” the health department says.

One person commented on the post: “We received tests we did not order and found out later Medicare was billed.”

The victim does not know how the scammer got their Medicare number.

The Federal Trade Commission warned about the scam last year.

“We’re hearing about many Medicare recipients who signed up for these free COVID tests and never got them,” the FTC said. “And what makes matters worse is that scammers could also bill for other products and services people didn’t need — and didn’t get.”

The FTC offered these suggestions for Medicare recipients to avoid the scams:

If someone calls and says they’re from Medicare and offers you a “free COVID test,” hang up immediately.

Medicare beneficiaries can get free tests at participating pharmacies.

Never give your Medicare or other personal information over the phone to anyone who calls out of the blue asking for it.

Check your Medicare Summary Notice to make sure it only includes charges for services you really got.

Learn more about Medicare fraud by: Visiting CMS.gov Calling 800-MEDICARE (800-633-4227) Reading the FTC article on medical identity theft



If you suspect fraud, report it at ReportFraud.FTC.gov.