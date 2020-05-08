Click here for coronavirus updates

Shawnee County Health Department warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at Topeka Service Area

by: KSN News

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Shawnee County Health Department stated Thursday that they have identified several COVID19 cases linked to the Topeka Service Area on the I-70 Turnpike located at mile marker 188, just east of Topeka.

The exposure is specifically designated to the food court and restrooms of the facility, which houses a food court that includes Dunkin Donuts, Hardees, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut.

The facility is accessible going east and westbound on the I-70 Turnpike.

Shawnee County Health Department said people who have traveled to the food court or used the restrooms of this facility after April 23 are recommended to contact their primary care provider — should they develop any symptoms within 14 days from the date of their visit — symptoms including fever of 100.4 F or higher, chills, rigors, myalgia, malaise, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing), new olfactory and taste disorders, and diarrhea.

The facility will remain closed while it is sanitized. This investigation is being conducted by the Shawnee County Health Department in collaboration with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, the Kansas Department of Transportation and the Kansas Turnpike Authority.

