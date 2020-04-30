Scheduled flights at Eisenhower National Airport are down 58% in May

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of flights out of Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport in Wichita have dropped off dramatically since the coronavirus pandemic began.

A spokesperson for the airport says the May schedule currently includes 14 daily flights during the week. That compares to 35 in May of 2019.

The airport says as of Thursday, May flights are down 58% and seats are down 60% from May, 2019.

The schedule is changing almost daily.

The CARES Act, the federal coronavirus relief bill, requires airlines to fly to almost every airport they served before the pandemic in order for the airlines to get their share of $25 billion in grants.

To meet the guidelines, some airlines are adding circuitous routing, called tag and circle flights, for the next couple of months. A tag flight allows an airline to serve more destinations during a season of low demand, saving resources and money.

The airport says Alaska Airlines is one of the companies operating several tag routes. In May, flights from Oklahoma City to Seattle will stop in Wichita before continuing to Seattle. Wichita’s part of the route will remain nonstop. The Oklahoma City flights are on the schedule from May 3 – 10. If someone wants to buy a ticket from Wichita to Oklahoma City during that time, they can.

A lot of flights to destinations like Florida and Las Vegas have been canceled because attractions have been closed due to the COVID-19 situation.

Beaches in Destin, Florida are scheduled to open Friday, May 1. The airport says “hopefully Allegiant will have passengers to fly to that nonstop destination.”

The spokesperson for Eisenhower National Airport says the number of flights is set to increase in June and July, with more seats and flights this July than July 2019.

If travel does not rebound over the summer, the spokesperson says “we will likely see some drastic changes in the airline industry.”

