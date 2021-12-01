Click here for coronavirus updates

Schmidt: Kansas universities violating state’s new COVID law

FILE – In this Thursday, July 23, 2020 file photo, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt speaks during an interview in his office in Topeka, Kan. Schmidt, first elected in 2010, is running for Kansas governor in 2022. (AP Photo/John Hanna, File)

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says some of the state’s public universities are violating a new state law regarding medical and religious exemptions for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Schmidt sent a letter to the state Board of Regents saying the University of Kansas and Kansas State University are violating a law passed during a special legislative session last week that made it easier for employees to acquire medical or religious exemptions to COVID-19 vaccines.

Schmidt says forms requiring employees to explain in detail their religious beliefs violate the law.

He also says the universities cannot set arbitrary deadlines to comply with their requirements.

