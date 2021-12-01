Schmidt: Kansas universities violating state’s new COVID law

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says some of the state’s public universities are violating a new state law regarding medical and religious exemptions for COVID-19 vaccinations.
Schmidt sent a letter to the state Board of Regents saying the University of Kansas and Kansas State University are violating a law passed during a special legislative session last week that made it easier for employees to acquire medical or religious exemptions to COVID-19 vaccines.
Schmidt says forms requiring employees to explain in detail their religious beliefs violate the law.
He also says the universities cannot set arbitrary deadlines to comply with their requirements.