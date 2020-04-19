School based therapy sessions change to a more tech friendly environment

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Since the closure of the schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic, school-based therapists around Kansas have found themselves getting creative to make sure kids continue to get the help they need. KSN News spoke with a local therapist and outpatient director who tell us how it works.

“We are helping kids learn how to manage their own feeling in this environment. We are also offering support to parents, self-care help, stress management and helping them structure their day at home,” said Shawna Allen, senior director of the outpatient services at the Mental Health Association.

These sessions are now done through video chat or over the phone. During their session, the students are able to talk to their therapist about their day, fill out worksheets or watch videos to inform them what is going on in today’s world.

“So we are providing telemental health therapy, so what we are doing is we are doing therapy through Zoom, we are having an individual session with our patients. We are talking and providing support to parents during this transition of kind of being overwhelmed,” said Courtney Neal, a school-based therapist for Mental Health Association.

As of now, Neal is helping 45 students from seven different schools who live in Wichita, Haysville and Derby during this Stay at Home Order.

