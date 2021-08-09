School districts discuss stronger COVID-19 protocols

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – Monday is decision day. Will your child have to wear a mask this school year? The state’s largest school district is expected to have a plan set in place by Monday night.

USD 259’s Board of Education meeting starts at 6 p.m. A board member said they expect a lengthy debate over COVID restrictions as the delta variant becomes a bigger concern.

The Maize School Board is expected to have similar conversations.

Masks are recommended but not required. It’s the current policy that both USD 259 and USD 266 are deciding on Monday night.

“Last week, we voted on our back-to-school plan considering small changes in anticipating in starting our school year next week,” said Jeffrey Jarman, the president of the Maize School Board.

Jarman said the board would likely make changes to its mask policy regarding school buses.

One Maize parent says she would like masks to be worn at all times.

“I don’t think things are going to change before school starts. I sent out another email to the board this morning, and I have already seen one reply, and it didn’t look promising,” said Cassandra Sines, a Maize parent.

Jarman said he received many emails from parents in the community for and against masking.

Wichita board member Ron Rosales said he expects a lengthy discussion with many parents weighing in. Some parents say they are tired of waiting to hear what the school decides.

“At this point, school starts this week. There is no mask mandate in place. I don’t believe the district is doing right by students,” said Asia Gormley Siemens, a Wichita parent.