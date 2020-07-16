Schools struggle for clarity in bus transportation plan for 2020-2021 school year

On the long list of things parents will have to consider when sending their children to school, if they opt to return this school year, will be transportation.

Governor Laura Kelly’s most recent executive order looks to delay opening schools until following the Labor Day holiday, or after September 7th. The decision comes after Kansas has suffered the worst and most significant COVID-19 spike since the pandemic began to spread across the state in late April.

Looking for guidance from the governor, school districts across the state began to reassess their operational plans for when students return, factoring traditional elements of safety to protect students, but also the extended measures that will be taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus. These new measures extend beyond campus. For many students, it will begin on the bus.

KSN reached out to schools across South Central Kansas but many said they would need time to decide what steps will be necessary moving forward following the governor’s announcement.

Fred VanRanken of Newton USD 373 told KSN “at this point, we are in the planning stages,” but expect to have more details in the following week.

“We will not know how this will affect the safe transportation of our students until we see the executive order from the governor after it is signed on Monday,” said Roy Cessna, Public Information Coordinator, Garden City Public Schools. “We are going to take the guidelines from the state recommendations along with the executive order and see how we are going to work to incorporate that into our transportation plan”

Wichita USD 259 revealed their Future Ready Return to School – Learning Model Options during a school board meeting Wednesday addressing learning model options and new on-site procedures to take place on campus, in classrooms, and aboard buses.

Noting that readers should “Please remember – plans may change!” when reading through the plan, Wichita Public Schools, who contracts their buses through the private company FirstStudent, laid out seven bullet points for drivers, riders, and parents to know ahead of school starting.

Mask will be required of all bus riders and monitors Bus drivers will be required to wear masks when interacting with students and others. Buses will load back to front and unload from front to back. Students from the same home will sit together. Seating will be assigned. Windows on the bus will be left down as much as possible, weather permitting. Disinfecting procedures will include; daily disinfection of high touch surfaces, 30-day use of solutions proven effective against coronavirus, hand sanitizer to be used by all passengers boarding, and full deep sanitation of buses with confirmed positive cases.

