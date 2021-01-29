“…science and medicine coming together” — Senator Moran tours Ascension Via Christi’s COVID therapy center

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – Kansas senator Jerry Moran spent his morning on Friday in Wichita touring Ascension Via Christi Saint Joseph for another promising treatment for COVID 19.

Ascension Via Christi St Joseph is the site where monoclonal antibody treatment is happening in Wichita. Senator Moran said he likes what he is seeing so far with the results.

On Friday Senator Moran taking time to understand the COVID 19 therapy underway at Ascension Via Christi St Joseph.

“I understand that what you are doing works really well,” said Senator Moran.

So far about 150 patients not hospitalized with COVID 19 have received the monoclonal antibody treatment here and doctors say the results are promising.

“We watch the patients that have been administered this and we think only one has been hospitalized and that could be for other reasons but other than that we don’t know of anybody that has been hospitalized,” said Dr. Margaret Hagan, with Ascension Via Christi.

“A really encouraging thing for me to see and its another piece of two things science and medicine coming together with people who care about people at hospitals in Kansas,” said Senator Moran.

While hospital staff spoke highly of the treatment that they said is helping to keep people out of the hospital COVID units, they said the vaccine is more important.

“It’s just a piece of the puzzle…you know we are rolling out the vaccinations in Kansas and we hope that ramps us so the more people who are vaccinated, recover and get the antibody the fewer people who are susceptible,” said Dr. Hagan.

“My goal is to make certain that I’m doing everything i can to increase the supply of vaccines for Kansans,” said Senator Moran.