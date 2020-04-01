Second and third COVID-19 positive cases confirmed in Finney County

FINNEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Finney County Health Department confirmed Wednesday the second and third positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The department said they’re following KDHE mandates and guidelines for case investigation and working to identify any close contacts of the positive individuals. They said those who may have been exposed will be notified as soon as possible and be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

Finney County Health Department stated both positive individuals are in quarantine and remain closely monitored by the department according to KDHE protocol. No further information about the patients will be released.

