Second case of COVID-19 identified in Ottawa County

Coronavirus in Kansas

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

OTTAWA COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Ottawa County Health Department received notification Saturday confirming the second positive case of COVID-19 in the county.

The individual is currently maintaining in-home isolation and is stable. The Ottawa County
Health Department has identified all contacts and will monitor for fever and respiratory
symptoms. No further information will be given about the patient.

The county said they are working closely with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment during this time.

Ottawa County said that its goal is to prevent and limit exposure to the local population, and ask that Ottawa County residents respect Governor Kelly’s Stay at Home order.

This directive states that residents should remain at home UNLESS you are:
  • Going to work to perform an essential function
  • Obtaining food, medicine or other household necessities
  • Seeking medical care
  • Caring for children, pets, family members or a vulnerable person in another location
  • Exercising outside while also abiding by the 10-person limit on gathering size and adhering to appropriate social distancing guidelines


Ottawa County residents can stay informed by visiting ottawacounty.org and the Ottawa
County Health Department Facebook page. If you have any questions,

