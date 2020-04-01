BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A second case of COVID-19 has been reported in Barton County.
The Barton County Health Department announced a man in his 60s from Claflin was diagnosed with the virus Tuesday afternoon.
The health department says the patient has a history of traveling.
The patient is being asked to identify anyone he has had contact with while having symptoms. Those contacts will be notified.
The Barton County Health Department describes a contact as anyone who has had exposure with the affected person for more than 10 minutes within a six-foot perimeter.
LATEST STORIES:
- Watch out for COVID-19 stimulus scams
- Doctors share tips to safely grocery shop during COVID-19
- Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Barton County
- Kroger, Dillons parent, offers ‘hero bonus’ for hourly employees during coronavirus shutdown
- Costco, Home Depot now limiting number of customers permitted in stores