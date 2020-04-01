Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Barton County

BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A second case of COVID-19 has been reported in Barton County.

The Barton County Health Department announced a man in his 60s from Claflin was diagnosed with the virus Tuesday afternoon.

The health department says the patient has a history of traveling.

The patient is being asked to identify anyone he has had contact with while having symptoms. Those contacts will be notified.

The Barton County Health Department describes a contact as anyone who has had exposure with the affected person for more than 10 minutes within a six-foot perimeter.

