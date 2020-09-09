Second death from COVID-19 confirmed in Reno County

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle isolated from a patient. (NIAID/NIH via AP)

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Reno County Health Department confirms a second resident with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 died September 8, while hospitalized in Hutchinson.

Out of respect for the family, the Reno County Health Department will not release any further information about this individual.

The department reminds residents to continue to be vigilant by washing your hands, social distance by at least six feet or more, wear a mask when you are in public places, and stay at home if you are not feeling well.

