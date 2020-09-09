Click here for coronavirus updates

Second death from COVID-19 confirmed in Reno County

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle isolated from a patient. (NIAID/NIH via AP)

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Reno County Health Department confirms a second resident with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 died September 8, while hospitalized in Hutchinson.

Out of respect for the family, the Reno County Health Department will not release any further information about this individual.

The department reminds residents to continue to be vigilant by washing your hands, social distance by at least six feet or more, wear a mask when you are in public places, and stay at home if you are not feeling well.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories