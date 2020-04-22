Click here for coronavirus updates

Second Dillons worker with coronavirus in McPherson

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted:

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – McPherson County is up to 19 cases of COVID-19.

One of the most recent people to test positive, an employee at Dillons.

The county health department says that the person worked at the store on North Main April 16 through April 19 between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m.

They say if you shopped during this time, you may have been exposed. If you start having a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your doctor to be tested.

