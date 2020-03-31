Second employee at Pratt Community College tests positive for COVID – 19

PRATT, Kan. (KSNW) – The Pratt County Health Department announced a second positive COVID-19 test for a Pratt Community College employee Tuesday.
The employee has no travel history or underlying health conditions and has been home in quarantine since March 12, 2020.
Pratt Community College said they are working with the Pratt County Health Department and their employees to identify any possible exposures to close contacts. Those individuals will be contacted as soon as possible via telephone and given further instruction.
Pratt County residents can stay informed by visiting www.prattcounty.org, www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus or www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
