Second inmate death this week at Hutchinson Correction Facility, both tested positive for COVID-19

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A Hutchinson Correctional Facility inmate who died Thursday, October 29 had tested positive for COVID-19, the Kansas Department of Corrections announced Friday. This is the second COVID-19 related inmate death at HCF, and the eighth inmate death related to COVID-19 for the department.

According to KDOC, the inmate tested positive for the virus on Oct. 16 and was transferred to the hospital on Oct. 19. He was a 50-year old Asian/Pacific Islander male with underlying medical concerns that contributed to his condition. The inmate was serving a 195-month sentence for aggravated criminal sodomy. He had been imprisoned with the Kansas Department of Corrections since September 2015.

