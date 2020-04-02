Second positive COVID-19 case in Sumner County

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sumner County Health Department received confirmation of a second COVID-19 case in Sumner County Thursday.
The patient is a woman in her 50s who resides in the northern part of the county. She has been in quarantine. All contacts have been identified and contacted.
For more information on COVID-19 in Kansas, click here.
