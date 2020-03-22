Second presumptive-positive case confirmed in Sedgwick County

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW)– Sedgwick County officials confirmed a second resident tested presumptive-positive for COVID-19.

According to officials, the patient is a man under the age of 60 and is currently in-home quarantine.

The resident will be in daily contact with the Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) and medical providers.

He was tested at his provider and has a history of traveling to Colorado.

Below is a list of ways you can help prevent illness:

Wash your hands often with soap and water – use hand sanitizer if soap isn’t available.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs.

Stay home when you are sick.

