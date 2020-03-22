Second presumptive-positive case confirmed in Sedgwick County

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW)– Sedgwick County officials confirmed a second resident tested presumptive-positive for COVID-19.
According to officials, the patient is a man under the age of 60 and is currently in-home quarantine.
The resident will be in daily contact with the Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) and medical providers.
He was tested at his provider and has a history of traveling to Colorado.
Below is a list of ways you can help prevent illness:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water – use hand sanitizer if soap isn’t available.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs.
- Stay home when you are sick.
