Second vaccine site now at Sedgwick County Extension Center

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The second vaccine site is now located at the K-State Research and Extension – Sedgwick County. The center is at 21st and Ridge.

The National Guard is one hand to help the county administer thousands of doses.

“We have finally reached the point whereas two or three weeks ago we had the ice storm and all the weather, we were very close to having to shut our clinic down because we didn’t have vaccines to a point today where we seem to be very healthy,” said Sedgwick County manager Tom Stolz.

The other vaccine site is located at the old Wichita Public Library location on Main Street.

To schedule an appointment online, click here.

If you are unable to schedule an appointment online, and as appointments are available, please dial (316) 660-1029 to schedule an appointment over the phone.

Eligible groups:

Veterinarians

Public Safety Public personnel (front-line and management, civilian and sworn) in emergency management, law enforcement, fire and rescue services, and security, public and private hazardous material responders, air medical service providers (pilots and supporting technicians), corrections, and search and rescue personnel Personnel involved in the provisioning of access to emergency services, including the provisioning of real-time text, text-to911, and dialing 911 via relay Workers at Independent System Operators and Regional Transmission Organizations, and Network Operations staff, engineers, and technicians to manage the network or operate facilities (ie. electric grid personnel) Workers at emergency communication centers, public safety answering points, public safety communications centers, emergency operation centers, and 911 call centers Public agency workers responding to abuse and neglect of children, spouses, elders, and dependent adults Workers who support weather, disaster, and natural hazard mitigation and prevention activities Agency staff who support child care and protective service programs such as child protective services Agency staff for the District Attorney, Federal Court, District Court, or Municipal Court

Childcare Workers Licensed Childcare Facilities – ONLY

Aviation Manufacturing Plants

Meat Processing Plants

Public Transportation Public Ground and Air Transportation K-12 School Bus Drivers vaccinated with K-12 School Personnel

USPS + Dept. of Motor Vehicles

Higher Education WSU, WSU Tech, Friends, Newman

Clergy or Religious Officials

Private Packaging + Postal Delivery UPS, FedEx

Grocery Store + Food Services Grocery Stores Restaurant Workers Food Processing

Agriculture with high contact with others

High Contact Retail Sales, Warehouse, Sales Outlets

Getting your vaccine

Please allow at least 45 minutes for the vaccine appointment and follow the steps below.