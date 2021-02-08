Sedgwick Co. Commission opposes bill that would reimburse some businesses’ property taxes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Commission is against a bill that would force counties to reimburse some business owners for actions taken during the coronavirus pandemic.

Some counties have forced businesses to shut down or limit the number of customers during the pandemic, but those businesses still had to pay property taxes during that time.

Kansas House Bill 2142 would let the businesses request and get reimbursed.

On Tuesday, Feb. 9, the Sedgwick County Board of Commissioners is submitting testimony in opposition to the bill. The county said in a letter it appears to undermine the efforts, as the board of health, to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

The commission also said in the letter it could affect tax dollars retroactive to Dec. 31, 2019, that were received, spent, and used to provide county services to residents and businesses.

A copy of the testimony is attached and is subject to slight revisions before the committee meeting.

A commissioner will represent the board on Tuesday during committee meeting.