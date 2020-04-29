Sedgwick County: 2 deaths from COVID-19 cluster at Chisholm Place

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County on Wednesday announced that 36 residents and staff of Chisholm Place have tested positive for COVID-19 and that two residents have passed away from COVID-19.

“The health and safety of our residents and team members are our highest priority. Chisholm Place put its exacting coronavirus protection protocols in place on February 26 and has consistently carried them out ever since,” says Laura Kislowski, Vice President Sales & Marketing. “During recent weeks, seven of our residents tested positive for COVID-19, and this past Thursday, April 23, we began testing all residents. The results have now come in and they show an additional 25 residents are positive bringing the total number of Chisholm Place residents with COVID-19 to 32.”

Chisholm Place continues with its total dedication to combating COVID-19. This past Sunday, April 26, the Sedgwick County Health Department and a CDC infectious disease specialist physician went to the facility at its invitation to assess protocols. The team affirmed the soundness and quality of established protocols and supply of PPE.

“Together with Chisholm Place, we are working to monitor and protect residents and staff from COVID-19,” said County Health Director Adrienne Byrne. “We know that COVID-19 is especially dangerous for older adults and we want to ensure their health and safety. This is an unprecedented territory for everyone and we appreciate Chisolm Place’s commitment to resident care.”

As with all notifiable diseases, Sedgwick County investigates reports of COVID-19 in facilities. If a case is identified in a long-term care facility, Sedgwick County recommends that the facility isolate any symptomatic people away from other residents. Residents and staff are tested, either by the Health Department or through the facility. The facility monitors all residents and staff for symptoms. The facility should not allow visitors and should cancel any group activities, although most facilities have already done both due to the pandemic. Sedgwick County works with the facility to ensure all close contacts are identified and are properly quarantined or isolated.

LATEST STORIES:

LATEST STORIES: